MDA (MDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MDA (TSE:MDA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect MDA to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($1.57). The company had revenue of C$496.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$549.94 million.

Get MDA alerts:

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$15.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22. MDA has a 12-month low of C$14.05 and a 12-month high of C$18.88.

MDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MDA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.