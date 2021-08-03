MDA (MDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MDA (TSE:MDA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect MDA to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.
MDA (TSE:MDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($1.57). The company had revenue of C$496.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$549.94 million.
Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$15.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22. MDA has a 12-month low of C$14.05 and a 12-month high of C$18.88.
About MDA
MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.