Saga Communications (SGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%.

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

