National Bank Financial Upgrades Kinross Gold (TSE:K) to Outperform Overweight

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$11.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.37.

K stock opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.54 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at C$516,651.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

