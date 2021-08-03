Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Lifesci Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.64.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.