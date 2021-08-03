Chardan Capital Cuts Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target to $12.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EVLO. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of EVLO opened at $9.51 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $507.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. FMR LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

