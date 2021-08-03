CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,214 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 12,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 64,437 shares during the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

