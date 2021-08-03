FY2021 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.76.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of SHOO opened at $43.37 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 37.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 407,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 111,990 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 19.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 165,740 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

