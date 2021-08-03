Analysts Issue Forecasts for Selective Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

SIGI opened at $80.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $82.82.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,020,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,532,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after buying an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 447,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after buying an additional 128,078 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after buying an additional 91,994 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,632. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

