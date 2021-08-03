Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised by Analyst

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,106 shares of company stock worth $4,740,188 in the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.