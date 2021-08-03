Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised by Truist Securiti

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Saia in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.92.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $224.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.65. Saia has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 68.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 20.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $2,453,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

