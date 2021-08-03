Piper Sandler Comments on OPKO Health, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for OPKO Health in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

OPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.77. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 750,000 shares of company stock worth $2,742,000 in the last 90 days. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 77,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 168,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

