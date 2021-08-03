Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xilinx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

Xilinx stock opened at $148.98 on Monday. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

