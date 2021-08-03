Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $49.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 52.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,395,544 shares of company stock valued at $104,805,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

