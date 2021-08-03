Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Rises By 22.7%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Tiger Brands stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Tiger Brands has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.06.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

