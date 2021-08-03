Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
STKAF opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Stockland has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53.
Stockland Company Profile
