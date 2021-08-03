Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

STKAF opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Stockland has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

