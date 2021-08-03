Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

