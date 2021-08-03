CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
CTO has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point restated a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.
NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $54.37 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.
In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,791. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
