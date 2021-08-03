CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

CTO has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point restated a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $54.37 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,791. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.