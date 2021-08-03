Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Raised to $930.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $735.00 to $930.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $736.47 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $756.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $641.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,017,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 186,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

