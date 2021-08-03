Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Raised to $930.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $735.00 to $930.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of BIO opened at $736.47 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $756.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $641.70.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
