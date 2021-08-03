Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) & Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

98.6% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tri Pointe Homes and Landsea Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri Pointe Homes 1 2 4 0 2.43 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.77%. Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.47%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Tri Pointe Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri Pointe Homes 10.55% 17.21% 9.49% Landsea Homes N/A 12.63% 5.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and Landsea Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri Pointe Homes $3.25 billion 0.84 $282.21 million $2.26 10.59 Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.52 -$36.64 million N/A N/A

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Risk & Volatility

Tri Pointe Homes has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats Landsea Homes on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia. The Financial Services segment comprises of its TRI Pointe Connect mortgage financing operations and its TRI Pointe Assurance title services operations. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.