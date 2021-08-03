Critical Review: Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) & Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oxford Bank and Barclays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A Barclays $27.95 billion 1.52 $3.06 billion $0.49 19.96

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Barclays 22.02% 7.19% 0.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oxford Bank and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Barclays 1 4 9 0 2.57

Summary

Barclays beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Oxford Bank that provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and investment retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland; loan offices in Brighton, Farmington Hills, and Owosso; and an operations and lending center in Oxford. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

