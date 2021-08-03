Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SIX. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of SIX opened at $41.36 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.90.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.