Morgan Stanley Cuts Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target to $90.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.13.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.33. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,755 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

