Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSRXF. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NSRXF opened at $6.60 on Friday. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

