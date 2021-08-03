Hanger (HNGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Hanger has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. The company had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. On average, analysts expect Hanger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hanger alerts:

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Hanger has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HNGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.