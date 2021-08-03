Berry Global Group (BERY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $4,468,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

