Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Radware in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of RDWR opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Radware by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,095,000 after buying an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Radware by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after buying an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Radware by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Radware by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

