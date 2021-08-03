Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Churchill Downs in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHDN. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $185.31 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $137.57 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $32,024,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

