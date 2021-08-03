Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

EVAX stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.49.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

