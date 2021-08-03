Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

SOTK stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60. Sono-Tek has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.92.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

