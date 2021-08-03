AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.57. AGCO has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,560 shares of company stock worth $6,065,265. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 403,909 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,993,000 after buying an additional 382,270 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

