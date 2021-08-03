Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $4,033,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 106.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $30.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

