Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,658 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,910% compared to the typical volume of 182 call options.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.45. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 365,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

