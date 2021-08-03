VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VSDA opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter.

