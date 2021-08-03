VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VSDA opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.
