Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 76.95. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

