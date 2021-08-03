ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,369.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

