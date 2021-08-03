Livent (LTHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.08, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

