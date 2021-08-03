Vimeo (VMEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64.

Several analysts recently commented on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

