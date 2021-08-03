Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $26.05 on Monday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 36.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 291,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

