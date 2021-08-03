Katapult (KPLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of Katapult from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

