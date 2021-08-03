Jack in the Box (JACK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.78.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

