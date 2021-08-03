Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.44.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS opened at C$56.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$26.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$57.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.79.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.66%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.