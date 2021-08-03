Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.33.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$64.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$59.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

