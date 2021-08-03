Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Kontoor Brands, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kontoor Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE KTB opened at $55.67 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 61.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

