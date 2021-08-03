Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

IMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IMPL opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.