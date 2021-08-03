Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) PT Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

LABP stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $455.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.60. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $4,334,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

