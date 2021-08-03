Lantern Pharma’s (LTRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $491,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $2,679,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 351.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

