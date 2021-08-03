Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $62.00 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

