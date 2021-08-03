Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exco Technologies Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Exco Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
