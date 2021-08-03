William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $4.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $39.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $6,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $427,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.