FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Boosted by KeyCorp

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avantor in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTR. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of AVTR opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 4.47%.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,594,393 shares of company stock worth $112,262,915. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Avantor by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,110,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 303,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

